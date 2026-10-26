Police warn of prosecution over badge misuse

Businesses, traders and members of the public have been warned that using the Fiji Police Force's official badge in advertisements or commercial promotions without authorisation could lead to civil or criminal prosecution.

In a public notice, Police said the unauthorised use of its official insignia, or a similar design, could breach the law.

The warning applies to the use of the badge in advertisements, promotional materials and other commercial activities without prior approval.

The official police badge features St Edward's Crown above crossed batons, surrounded by a wreath and the words “FIJI POLICE”.

Police said unauthorised use could constitute offences under the Fiji Police Act 1965, Public Order Act 1969 and Crimes Act 2009.

The Force reminded businesses, organisations and individuals that its official insignia must not be used without proper authorisation.

Those who use the badge without approval could face legal action.