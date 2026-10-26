Today's paperLoginSign up
Nation

Police warn of prosecution over badge misuse

In a public notice, Police said the unauthorised use of its official insignia, or a similar design, could breach the law.

Monday 26 October 2026 | 15:30

police-murder

Businesses, traders and members of the public have been warned that using the Fiji Police Force's official badge in advertisements or commercial promotions without authorisation could lead to civil or criminal prosecution.

In a public notice, Police said the unauthorised use of its official insignia, or a similar design, could breach the law.

The warning applies to the use of the badge in advertisements, promotional materials and other commercial activities without prior approval.

Related stories

The official police badge features St Edward's Crown above crossed batons, surrounded by a wreath and the words “FIJI POLICE”.

Police said unauthorised use could constitute offences under the Fiji Police Act 1965, Public Order Act 1969 and Crimes Act 2009.

The Force reminded businesses, organisations and individuals that its official insignia must not be used without proper authorisation.

Those who use the badge without approval could face legal action.

Explore more on these topics

Police

Most popular

iTaukei Land Trust Board (TLTB) chief executive officer Solomone Nata.
Nation

TLTB recovers $13m in unpaid land rent arrears

Minister for Lands and Mineral Resources Filimoni Vosarogo.
Politics

Vosarogo fires back at SODELPA over 2022 FijiFirst vote

From left: Kelepi Lalawailevu of Palm Cove Villas, Fiji Chefs Association President Rakesh Kumar and Laucala Island pastry chef Warren Mave.
Business

Fiji on the International Culinary Stage

Ben - Volavola
Rugby

Flying Fijians avenge Japan defeat

nadroga - Skipper Cup
Rugby

Nalaga’s late double seals Skipper Cup title for Nadroga

Fiji Bulikula
Rugby League

Historic win boosts Bulikula’s World Cup semi-final hopes

Drug Free World Fiji founder, Kalesi Toga Volatabu, participated during the Centre for Democracy and Dialogue facilitated Election Candidate Preparatory training held in Labasa early this week.
Health

HIV advocacy calls for better follow-up care

Fiji Marriott Resort Momi Bay brought cancer screening and preventative healthcare to the workplace this week
Health

Resort brings cancer screening to workplace

bsp
Personal Finance

BSP Life financial protection for young families in Fiji: Why starting early matters