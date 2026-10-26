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Fiji on the International Culinary Stage

Fiji Chef Association president Rakesk Kumar said the association extended its appreciation to the international judges for sharing their expertise and professional guidance, as well as to the sponsors, partners, volunteers and organising committee whose support contributed to the successful delivery of the competitions.

Monday 26 October 2026 | 13:30

From left: Kelepi Lalawailevu of Palm Cove Villas, Fiji Chefs Association President Rakesh Kumar and Laucala Island pastry chef Warren Mave.

From left: Kelepi Lalawailevu of Palm Cove Villas, Fiji Chefs Association President Rakesh Kumar and Laucala Island pastry chef Warren Mave.

Photo: Waisea Nasokia

A significant highlight of the programme was Fiji’s hosting of the Global Chefs Challenge Pacific Rim Semi-Finals 2026, which brought together talented chefs competing in international categories under Worldchefs standards.

Fiji’s representatives achieved notable results across the semi-final competitions, with Kelepi Lalawailevu of Palm Cove Villas in Sigatoka named the overall winner of the Global Culture and Heritage Chefs Challenge Pacific category.

“It is great to find myself in this circle,” Mr Lalawailevu said.

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Award-winning Frances Wakeham of Sheraton Fiji Golf & Beach Resort was named the overall winner in the Global Young Chefs Challenge Pacific category, while Ifraz Hussein of Sheraton Fiji Golf & Beach Resort secured the overall win in the Global Chefs Challenge Pacific category. Vanshika Naidu of Outrigger Fiji Beach Resort was also included in the Global Sustainability Chef.

Abhinesh Sharma of Novotel Nadi earned gold in the Global Vegan Chefs Challenge semi-final. Fiji was also represented in the Global Pastry Chefs Challenge by Warren Mave of Laucala, who received a bronze medal.

“This platform is another way to learn and share ideas, also to promote Fiji to the culinary world,” said Mr Mave.

The Pacific Rim champions will progress towards the Worldchefs Global Chefs Challenge Finals in Shanghai, China, in March 2027, providing an important opportunity to showcase Pacific culinary talent on the world stage.

Fiji Chef Association president Rakesk Kumar said the association extended its appreciation to the international judges for sharing their expertise and professional guidance, as well as to the sponsors, partners, volunteers and organising committee whose support contributed to the successful delivery of the competitions.

“The Crest Chicken National Salon Culinaire continues to serve as an important platform for professional development, mentorship, culinary education and industry collaboration. As Fiji’s tourism and hospitality sectors continue to grow, the Fiji Chefs Association remains on track.”

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