TLTB recovers $13m in unpaid land rent arrears

The iTaukei Land Trust Board (TLTB) has recovered about $13 million in unpaid lease rent after stepping up efforts to pursue tenants who have fallen behind on their payments.

However, millions remain outstanding, with TLTB chief executive officer Solomone Nata warning that tenants must honour their obligations because the money belongs to landowners.

Mr Nata said the board had taken a more aggressive approach this year to recover rent arrears, with about $13 million collected from the approximately $27 million owed by tenants.

“We are a little bit aggressive in terms of pursuing our rent defaulters. We don't want to evict anybody,” Mr Nata said.

He said TLTB was working to help tenants maintain the security of their tenancies during difficult economic times.

However, he stressed that tenants were legally required to pay rent on time because landowners were entitled to income from land they could not use during the lease period.

“Tenants need to understand that the money belongs to the landowners. It's due to them and our job is to go and collect it for them.”

Warning to defaulters

Mr Nata urged tenants struggling to settle their arrears to visit their nearest TLTB office and discuss payment arrangements rather than ignore their obligations.

“Tenants who may be facing difficulties to settle their dues must also visit our nearest TLTB office to make appropriate arrangements as to when they can fully settle them rather than sitting quietly and doing nothing about it,” he said.

He said the board wanted tenants to remain on their leased properties but would take a firm approach towards those who refused to pay.

“Not paying land rent is a clear indication of tenants’ complete disregard of their legal obligations as tenants of TLTB,” he said.

“If tenants do not want to pay, we come down hard on them,” he said.

Parliamentary concern

Unpaid lease rent totalling $27.75 million was highlighted as a major concern during the parliamentary review of TLTB's 2023 Annual Report.

When the report was presented in Parliament this year, Standing Committee on Social Affairs chair Iliesa Vanawalu said the arrears were largely linked to residential and agricultural leases.

He said outstanding rent payments weakened financial returns to landowners and placed pressure on TLTB's operations.

The committee urged the board to strengthen its rent recovery systems through structured repayment plans, digital reminders and incentives for early settlement.

Mr Nata has encouraged tenants with outstanding payments to contact TLTB and make arrangements to settle their accounts.

Caption: iTaukei Land Trust Board chief executive officer Solomone Nata in Labasa on October 23, 2026. Photo: Shratika Naidu.