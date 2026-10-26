Fijians will have an opportunity to discuss, debate and question six political figures on the proposed constitutional amendments and other national issues at a Fijian Media Association (FMA) public forum in Nasinu this Thursday.

The FMA will bring together Deputy Prime Minister Manoa Kamikamica, National Federation Party leader Biman Prasad, former MP Tupou Draunidalo, Minister for Education and Social Democratic Liberal Party leader Aseri Radrodro, Unity Fiji leader Savenaca Narube and Fiji Labour Party leader Mahendra Chaudhry.

The town hall discussion comes ahead of an anticipated final parliamentary vote on the Constitution Amendment Bill.

The forum will be held at the College of Business, Hospitality and Tourism Studies (CBHTS) Lecture Theatre at Fiji National University's Nasinu Campus on Thursday, October 29, from 7pm to 9pm.

Doors will open at 5pm.

The association has encouraged community organisations to share the invitation and urged members of the public to attend, listen and contribute to the national discussion.

Members of the public will be able to question the panellists on the proposed constitutional changes and issues affecting their daily lives, including employment, education, health services and public accountability.

Opportunity to demand answers

The forum, themed “Have your say on the Constitution Bill and other Key National Issues”, aims to bring different political perspectives into one public discussion.

The association said members of the public did not need legal expertise to ask questions about the proposed constitutional changes.

It wants public concerns to help shape the conversation and ensure the discussion addresses issues that matter to Fijians.

Mai TV director Stanley Simpson and Communications Fiji Limited news director Vijay Narayan will host the forum.

Questions close Wednesday

Members of the public can submit questions in advance through an online form or by using the QR code on the event poster.

Online submissions close at midnight on Wednesday, October 28.

The discussion will also be broadcast live across platforms, allowing Fijians outside Nasinu to follow the exchanges.