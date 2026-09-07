Rewa eyes B.O.G glory

The Delta Tigers will be out to end their six-year Extra Battle of the Giants (B.O.G) title drought when they face Nasinu in Sat­urday's second semifinal at Go­vind Park, Ba.

Rewa last won the B.O.G title in 2020, defeating Suva 1-0 in the fi­nal in Lautoka.

Coach and player Tevita Wara­naivalu said the side must im­prove its finishing after a 1-0 loss to Nadi in its final pool match on Sunday.

Rewa had earlier beaten Lau­toka 2-0 and Ba 3-0 to secure its semifinal spot.

Waranaivalu said the team needed to maintain control and play to its strengths.

"Especially in this kind of game that we can control. There's a fight game or a ball game," he said.

"Sunday's match was totally a ball game where we could con­trol the game and play football, but we turned it around. We wanted it to be a fight game."

Waranaivalu said the performance was frustrating, particu­larly as the match provided an opportunity to give game time to players who had seen limited action.

"These are the players that we want to look up to when the team is in trouble, especially the guys on the bench," he said.

"We'll regroup and we'll get back."

Rewa faces Nasinu at 4.30pm on Saturday, while Suva takes on Ba in the first semifinal at 2pm.

Meanwhile, the second semifi­nal sees Suva and Ba at 2pm.