Skills programme opens horticulture pathway for Miriama

For 16-year-old Miriama Faith Lutumailagi, a love of plants has grown into something bigger — the possibility of a future career in horticulture.

The Year 11 Swami Vivekananda College (SVC) student discovered the career possibilities available in the field after taking part in a week-long Educational, Youth and Sports Training Programme.

“There are many jobs in this field, so I wanted to take the opportunity to learn more. I do aspire to be something in this field,” she said.

Miriama was among 50 students who graduated from the programme at SVC in Nadi on Friday.

The programme brought together students from SVC, Nawai Secondary School and Korovuto College, providing practical skills and experiences outside the classroom.

For Miriama, it was an opportunity to explore two interests — horticulture and cricket.

“I chose horticulture because I wanted to learn more about plants, and cricket because I really love cricket. I always watch it on television, so I decided to try it out,” she said.

Miriama, who is from Namotomoto Village in Nadi and has maternal links to Macuata in Vanua Levu, committed herself to the programme for the entire week.

“The whole week was very exciting. I really loved it. I came from the very first day to the last and loved every bit of it,” she said.

But it was her exposure to horticulture that opened her eyes to its potential beyond an interest in plants.

The experience has now prompted the 16-year-old to consider pursuing a future in the field.

Miriama said one of the biggest lessons she took from the programme was the importance of embracing opportunities, even without knowing where they might lead.

“I want to encourage everyone to take any opportunity you come across. Give it a shot and make use of the opportunities because you never know where it might take you,” she said.