FICAC accused of ‘running repairs’ in Prasad case

The lawyer for former Deputy Prime Minister Biman Prasad has accused the Fiji Independent Commission Against Corruption (FICAC) of “running repairs” on its case after it sought to introduce additional documents and another prosecution witness during the trial.

Prasad, who is accused of failing to comply with statutory disclosure requirements and, alternatively, providing false information in a statutory declaration, appeared before Resident Magistrate Yogesh Prasad for the continuation of his trial.

However, FICAC Manager Legal Joseph Work raised a preliminary issue over the service of a statement by former Supervisor of Elections Mohammed Saneem and a certified copy of the Memorandum of Association to the defence.

Magistrate Prasad reprimanded Mr Work, saying any new material or evidence must first be served with the court’s permission.

Mr Work argued that under common law, the prosecution had a duty to disclose further evidence before or during a trial, regardless of its impact on either party’s case.

He said there was no malice or bad faith because defence lawyer Richard Naidu had acknowledged the documents without objection.

Mr Naidu questioned FICAC’s decision to bring Mr Saneem into the case when Fiji Elections Office Manager Legal Mesake Dawai was expected to give evidence on the same documents.

He said Mr Saneem would first need to be vetted for his qualifications before being accepted as a witness.

Mr Naidu said FICAC had been given ample time since the beginning of the year to resolve matters at the pre-trial conference.

He said that as recently as August 7, FICAC intended to amend the charges and had now introduced the new material.

Mr Naidu said FICAC appeared to be doing “whatever they like” while expecting defence lawyers to have unlimited time to respond to last-minute developments.

He also told the court that Mr Work had sought an adjournment last Friday for medical reasons, but he was surprised to receive the documents, including Mr Saneem’s statement, that same evening.

The court is expected to rule this morning before the trial proceeds.

Prasad remains on bail.