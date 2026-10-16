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Rising stars train with A-League club

The placement gives the trio an opportunity to experience the demands of professional football, with exposure to the technical, tactical and physical standards required at the top level.

Friday 16 October 2026 | 13:30

Updated 16 October 2026 | 15:01 FJT

Three of Fiji’s rising football talents are training with A-League club Auckland FC in New Zealand as part of the Oceania Football Confederation (OFC) Player Placement Programme 2026.

Three of Fiji’s rising football talents are training with A-League club Auckland FC in New Zealand as part of the Oceania Football Confederation (OFC) Player Placement Programme 2026.

Three of Fiji’s rising football talents are training with A-League club Auckland FC in New Zealand as part of the Oceania Football Confederation (OFC) Player Placement Programme 2026.

Maikah Dau, Ryan Naresh and Sterling Vasconcellos, accompanied by national assistant coach Marika Rodu, have completed the first session of the programme and are now in the second phase of training with the Auckland-based club.

Vasconcellos had replaced Rewa striker Delon Shankar.

The placement gives the trio an opportunity to experience the demands of professional football, with exposure to the technical, tactical and physical standards required at the top level.

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The experience is also expected to help the players develop their understanding of the game and gain knowledge they can bring back to Fiji as they continue pursuing their football careers.

For Rodu, the programme offers an opportunity to observe professional coaching methods and player development systems that could inform Fiji’s national football programmes.

The programme aims to strengthen development pathways for talented Pacific footballers and create opportunities for them to pursue professional careers.

CvC back

Meanwhile, the Champion versus Champion (CvC) Series will return next year, with Navua earning the right to challenge Ba.
Fiji Football Association (Fiji FA) chief executive officer Mohammed Yusuf confirmed that Navua qualified as runners-up of the 2026 Inter-District Championship (IDC). Ba capped a remarkable season by winning the Extra Premier League (EPL), Fiji FACT, Battle of the Giants (B.O.G) and IDC titles.
Yusuf explained that under the CvC regulations, the EPL champion traditionally faces the IDC winner in the season-opening series.
However, if one team wins both competitions, the Fiji FACT champion becomes the next eligible opponent. If that team also holds the Fiji FACT title, qualification goes to the B.O.G. If one team wins all four major titles, the IDC runner-up qualifies for the CvC series.

 

 

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