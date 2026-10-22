Tikoduadua says immunity remains in draft Bill

Compare the Bill with the 2013 Constitution, topic by topic, in English, Vosa Vakaviti or Hindi. Written submissions close at 4pm on Friday 23 October.

Constitution Review 2026: what the Bill would change, and how to have your say

Defence Minister Pio Tikoduadua says he is “covered in the immunity” when asked about calls to remove immunity clauses from the Constitution.

He said the draft Constitution Amendment Bill retained the provision in the 2013 Constitution and that the matter remained part of the “national conversation”.

The question followed calls during public consultations on the Constitution (Amendment) Bill 2026.

“The draft is clear,” he said, adding that Fijians should “exhaust that process” and that some people were trying to “jump the gun”.

The Republic of Fiji Military Forces had told the Constitution Review Commission it wanted the immunity provisions removed and was prepared to give up its own legal protection.

Asked whether there was division within the coalition over the Bill, Mr Tikoduadua rejected the suggestion.

“It is not a division, because Government is committed to producing the best constitution for Fiji and its people,” he said.

He said the three-party coalition was united and that differing views were healthy.

“If we differ, we differ, because that is healthy.”

On National Federation Party leader Professor Biman Prasad’s position on fast-tracking the process, Mr Tikoduadua said it was “a matter of opinion”.

He said the matter remained a conversation until Parliament made a decision.

Speaking at the launch of the Maritime Security Strategy, Mr Tikoduadua said Fiji was in “an important national conversation about the future of our constitutional order”.

“Our constitution protects the rights and freedoms of every Fijian,” he said.