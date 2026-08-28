Yaqona Bill to undergo further consultation

The proposed Yaqona (Kava) Bill 2026 will undergo further public consultation before it can proceed to its Second and Third Readings in Parliament.

The Ministry of Agriculture and Waterways clarified that no final decisions had been made on the Bill following public interest and concerns over the proposed legislation.

The Bill was tabled in Parliament on August 21 and, following its First Reading, was referred to the relevant Parliamentary Standing Committee for further review and due process.

The ministry said the Standing Committee process would include further public consultation.

It encouraged yaqona farmers, growers, traders, processors, exporters and members of the public to participate and provide their views and recommendations.

The ministry also thanked those who had already expressed their views on the proposed legislation, including during national public consultations held from February to May this year.

It said broad participation was important to ensure the proposed legislation took into account the interests of the yaqona industry and the thousands of households across Fiji whose livelihoods depended on it.



