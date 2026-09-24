The growth and continuation of journalists joining the media industry in Solomon Islands are at risk.

Solomon Islands-based news outlet Tavuli News director Elizabeth Osifelo raised concerns about the future of the industry.

Osifelo said that while her media outlet was only in its fourth year of operation after opening following the COVID-19 pandemic, sourcing journalists to enter the profession remained challenging.

She said Tavuli News had a small group of young journalists, most of whom were under the age of 30.

“So, most of my team, my leader team, are very young reporters, most of, all the reporters are multi-skilled,” Ms Osifelo said.

Accredited journalism programmes in Solomon Islands remain limited.

“We are very short of reporters and journalists in Solomon Islands and we don't have ample media certificate programmes,” she said.

Ms Osifelo described the situation as a red flag, based on her experience, as recruiting journalists had become increasingly difficult because of the low numbers.

“My personal observation is a red flag, because where will the next crop come of journalists come from,” she said.

To help fill the gap in journalism training, Tavuli News engaged in and decided to host an internship programme.

“I would also like to thank BBC Media for supporting us with that initiative,” she said.

Ms Osifelo said if nothing was done to improve the media industry through upskilling and training new journalists, its viability would become a major problem.

“One day we will die and the next crop of journalists need to be trained to take our place,” she said.

However, the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) between the Fijian Media Association (FMA) and Fiji National University (FNU) to establish a Pacific Centre for Communication and Journalism provides aspiring journalists in the region with an opportunity to gain tertiary education.