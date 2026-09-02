US pledges more than $150m in Pacific support

The United States has announced more than $150 million in support for Pacific Island countries, with energy security, illegal fishing, infrastructure, digital technology and law enforcement among the major areas targeted.

US Deputy Secretary of State Christopher Landau announced the support at the Pacific Islands Forum Partners Dialogue in Palau on September 1 as Washington moves to deepen its economic and security engagement in the region.

A major component is a proposed $60 million Regional Energy Security Initiative to help Pacific Island countries respond to the ongoing global energy crisis.

Working with Congress, the US Department of State intends to use the funding to expand fuel storage capacity and support grid stability across the region.

The announcement comes as Pacific countries grapple with energy security and their dependence on imported fuel.

The US is also planning $17 million to counter illegal, unreported and unregulated (IUU) fishing in the Pacific.

That assistance would support countries in updating national laws, policies and regulations, developing compliance officers through certified training and deploying new technology to increase non-human monitoring capacity.





Security and crime

Washington is also expanding its focus on transnational crime and maritime security.

The United States and Palau will co-chair the inaugural U.S.-Pacific Islands Conference of Police Ministers, which will focus on maritime security, drug trafficking, cybercrime and illicit finance.

The initiative comes amid growing regional concern over transnational organised crime and the use of Pacific countries as routes for illicit activities.





Infrastructure push

Several infrastructure projects were also announced.

The United States, Australia, Japan, New Zealand and the Republic of Korea, along with Taiwan as a key partner of Palau, will support the development and operation of a new hospital in Palau, subject to the outcome of a feasibility study.

In the Cook Islands, the US Department of State, working with Congress and in partnership with New Zealand and the Cook Islands, intends to upgrade Penrhyn atoll’s Omoka Port.

The project follows the Critical Minerals Framework signed by the United States and Cook Islands in February 2026.

In the Marshall Islands, the US Trade and Development Agency has approved funding for technical assistance to modernise the Majuro and Ebeye ports.

Technical assistance has also been approved for the Amata Kabua International Airport, including its airfield and terminal facilities.





Digital investment

The US is also increasing its investment in Pacific digital infrastructure.

In Tonga, a feasibility study will examine the modernisation of the country’s national data centre and network.

The US also plans to expand its Cloud Global Pacific Program to encourage more Pacific Island governments to adopt resilient cloud-based technology.

Technical assistance will also support modernisation of the nationwide mobile network in the Marshall Islands.

US-backed digital programmes have already generated 32 matchmaking sessions between American technology companies and Pacific Island governments, including potential opportunities involving US artificial intelligence exports and digital investment.





Seabed minerals

The United States also plans to support seabed mapping, exploration and characterisation to help Pacific Island governments make decisions about potential seabed mineral development within their national jurisdictions.

The work is intended to also assist countries in developing related national regulatory frameworks.

In Palau, the US Environmental Protection Agency and Taiwan will conduct a drinking water sampling project covering drinking water sources and wells.





Investment summit

The United States also intends to support a second U.S.-Pacific Islands Investment Summit in early 2027.

The first summit, held in Honolulu in February 2026, generated economic opportunities and business deals across infrastructure, critical minerals, supply chains, energy, tourism, food security, financial services and the digital economy.

The Peace Corps has also signed a letter of intent to establish its North Pacific programme with the Federated States of Micronesia, Republic of the Marshall Islands and Republic of Palau.

More than 4,400 volunteers served in Micronesia and Palau between 1966 and 2018, while more than 140 served in the Marshall Islands from 1966 to 1996.

The Peace Corps completed its reopening in Palau in July 2026.