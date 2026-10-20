From advocacy to politics: Volatabu joins political race

After seven years of grassroots advocacy and lobbying against drug-related issues and HIV in Fiji, community leader Kalesi Toga Volatabu has decided to contest the upcoming General Election.

The Labasa-based candidate will contest under the People’s First Party (PFP), saying entering politics is necessary if she is to help bring about effective policy changes.

Ms Volatabu is the founder of the non-governmental organisation Drug Free World Fiji, through which she has raised concerns and advocated against drug-related harm and HIV.

Originally from Taveuni, the 53-year-old is married and based in Labasa. She hopes to take her advocacy work to the national stage.

Ms Volatabu took part in election candidate preparatory training in Labasa yesterday, funded by Misereor (Centre for Democracy and Dialogue) and facilitated by Dialogue Fiji.

She said the training was worthwhile because it helped her understand how candidates could prepare for an effective campaign and work towards entering Parliament while upholding ethical values.





From advocacy to political action

Ms Volatabu said her work over the years had involved unpaid dedication, often speaking out against drug abuse when few were willing to discuss the issue openly.

She described the struggle as a “David versus Goliath” battle, highlighting the personal and social barriers she had faced as a woman advocating on difficult issues.

Her advocacy has focused on issues including drug enforcement, supply and demand strategies, and border security.

“You can only lobby for so long,” she said, reflecting on what led her to consider a career in politics.

“How do we make the changes that we want? How do we be that stronger voice for the people?” she said.





Why she chose the People’s First Party

Ms Volatabu said the PFP’s values aligned with her own and with her long-standing commitment to community service.

She said the party’s emphasis on respect, integrity and honesty reflected her belief in placing service above self.

Having lived overseas for more than 30 years, she said her return to Fiji was driven by a desire to give back to her country.





Breaking the silence on women in leadership

Ms Volatabu said more women needed to put themselves forward as candidates, noting that women’s representation in the current parliamentary term was below 10 per cent.

She said greater female participation in politics could help address the under-representation of women and bring more perspectives to national decision-making.

Ms Volatabu also acknowledged challenges facing the country, including concerns about poor or inconsistent governance.

“We women have to break this culture of silence and make ourselves visible in the political arena,” she said.

She said women could play an important role in addressing sensitive issues such as drug trafficking and public health.

However, she said women needed courage and determination to take on leadership responsibilities and increase their visibility in politics.

“We women are breaking the glass ceiling in Fiji,” she said.

Ms Volatabu said she hoped her candidacy would encourage more women to enter politics and communities to speak openly about critical social issues.

If elected, she aims to promote early intervention, stricter law enforcement and systemic reform as part of Fiji’s national response to drug-related issues and other public concerns.





