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Hospitals, schools and jobs top Qereqeretabua’s agenda

The new NFP deputy leader says families need improved access to healthcare and education, stronger employment opportunities and support for small businesses.

Monday 16 November 2026 | 12:00

Updated 16 November 2026 | 21:51 FJT

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National Federation Party deputy leader Lenora Qereqeretabua.

National Federation Party deputy leader Lenora Qereqeretabua.

Photo: National Federation Party

Newly appointed National Federation Party (NFP) deputy leader Lenora Qereqeretabua has vowed to prioritise health, education and the economy, saying these are key to improving the lives of ordinary Fijians.

Speaking after her appointment by party leader Professor Biman Prasad, Ms Qereqeretabua said many families were struggling to make ends meet, facing uncertain employment prospects and worrying about access to quality healthcare and education.

“My vision for Fiji begins with three essential responsibilities: fixing health, fixing education, and fixing the economy,” she said.

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She called for better-equipped hospitals, greater support for medical professionals and well-resourced schools.

She also called for an economy that encouraged enterprise, supported agriculture and small businesses, and created meaningful employment.

Ms Qereqeretabua said more attention needed to be given to issues affecting communities, including drought, drug addiction, rising HIV cases and the struggles of poor families, rather than political drama in Suva.

Mr Prasad said Ms Qereqeretabua had earned respect through her parliamentary service, commitment to the party’s principles and willingness to speak out on matters of national importance.

He recalled serving alongside her in Opposition for four years, describing her as a fierce and outspoken parliamentarian who was not afraid to challenge the Government and hold it accountable.

He said her experience as Deputy Speaker of Parliament and Assistant Minister for Foreign Affairs, together with her independent thinking and understanding of ordinary people’s aspirations, made her a valuable addition to the party’s leadership.

“Her appointment reflects the party’s confidence in her ability to help shape its direction, strengthen its organisation and prepare it for future responsibilities,” Mr Prasad said.

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