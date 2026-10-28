NFP ready to grow beyond five seats: Prasad

National Federation Party leader Biman Prasad says the party is ready for the upcoming General Election and hopes to win more than the five seats it secured in 2022.

Mr Prasad told this masthead that the party’s support continued to grow through grassroots community outreach, with more people expressing interest in becoming candidates.

“I can confirm to you that we are getting more and more support, with new people showing interest in joining the party as candidates to contest the election,” he said.

The former Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Finance said the party had a pool of credible and reputable men and women interested in standing as candidates.

He said the depth of interest could help the NFP win more seats than the five it secured in the 2022 General Election.

“We are holding off announcing some of the candidates’ names, with professionals, civil servants and teachers among those showing interest,” he said.

Mr Prasad said the calibre of applicants demonstrated public confidence in the NFP and its ambition to lead the country in the next four years.

“We will have the most diverse mix of people as candidates for the upcoming election,” he said.

Asked how many applications the party had received from prospective candidates, Mr Prasad said the figure was between 50 and 60. The party aimed to field candidates in every parliamentary seat, he said.

Mr Prasad attributed the interest to the NFP’s multiracial identity, its branch network and its presence in communities across Fiji.

The NFP is Fiji’s oldest political party and has contested every general election.

Mr Prasad said the party’s broad support was evident at its annual general meeting, which was attended by close to 1,000 people, including some who had travelled from Vanua Levu.

