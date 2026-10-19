APCO marks 50 years of manufacturing in Fiji

APCO Coatings (Fiji) Pte Limited has marked 50 years of manufacturing in Fiji, with Industry, Commerce and Business Development Minister Manoa Kamikamica acknowledging the company’s contribution to local employment, economic growth and Pacific exports.

Speaking at the company’s golden jubilee celebration at Crowne Plaza Fiji Nadi Bay Resort and Spa in Wailoaloa last Friday, Kamikamica said APCO’s five decades of operation reflected the importance of long-term investment and commitment to Fiji’s manufacturing sector.

“Fifty years is not an ordinary birthday. It is a golden jubilee and it is not every day that we get to stand in a room and say that a company has served this nation for half a century,” he said.

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Since opening its doors in 1976, APCO has supplied paint and coating solutions to the residential, commercial, hospitality, healthcare, education, infrastructure and industrial sectors.

Kamikamica said the company’s products played an important role in protecting buildings and infrastructure while improving homes, workplaces and public facilities.

However, he said the company’s greatest contribution extended beyond its products to the people who had built their careers and livelihoods through its operations.

“Behind every tin that leaves the factory are workers, technicians, chemists, drivers, sales teams and dealers — Fijians who have built careers, raised families and educated their children through this company,” he said.

He also acknowledged the shareholders who had supported APCO throughout its 50-year journey, describing their continued confi­dence as worthy of recognition.

APCO is part of Asian Paints, which was founded in 1942 and now operates in 15 countries, with 27 manufacturing facilities and cus­tomers in more than 60 countries.

Mr Kamikamica said APCO's op­erations in Fiji demonstrated how international partnerships could support local manufacturing, em­ployment and regional trade.

More than 5600 kilolitres of paint are produced at the company's Lautoka factory, which holds international certifications covering quality, environmental manage­ment and occupational health and safety.

He said Fiji-made products ex­ported to Vanuatu, Solomon Is­lands, Samoa, Tonga and other Pacific markets demonstrated the country's potential to strengthen its manufacturing base and expand regional trade.

Looking ahead, Mr Kamikamica said manufacturers needed to adapt to changing customer expec­tations, environmental concerns and the growing need for durable building materials in a region exposed to cyclones and heavy rain­fall.

He welcomed APCO's expansion into waterproofing solutions and plans to introduce new products.

"In the Pacific, protecting what we build is not a luxury. It is a ne­cessity," he said.

Mr Kamikamica urged manufac­turers to continue investing in in­novation, skills development and improved production standards, while strengthening partnerships between businesses, communities and Government.