Man in custody over alleged sacrilege in Ba

A 34-year-old man from Varavu, Ba, is in Police custody over alleged sacrilege cases in the Ba area.

Police allege the man broke into a temple in Rarawai, Ba, on November 5 and stole a religious statue.

The statue was later found broken in pieces in a nearby creek.

The man is also being investigated in connection with three similar cases in the Ba area.

Police said he had previously been charged over similar sacrilege cases in the Nadi area.

Investigations continue.



