The Fiji Hotel and Tourism Association’s (FHTA) HOTEC 2026 trade show remains a key platform for strengthening partnerships and showcasing innovative products for Fiji’s tourism industry, says Minister for Tourism and Civil Aviation Viliame Gavoka.

Speaking at the official opening of the trade show at Crowne Plaza Fiji Nadi Bay Resort and Spa in Wailoaloa, Nadi, Mr Gavoka described HOTEC as one of the most important events on the country’s tourism calendar.

He said the event brought together exhibitors from Fiji, New Zealand, Australia, New Caledonia, Canada, the United States and Japan to connect with hotel, resort and hospitality operators.

“This convention centre is the marketplace for Fiji’s hotel and tourism industry,” he said.

“To those who have travelled, welcome to Fiji. To our local exhibitors, thank you for putting your products in front of the industry.”

Mr Gavoka said the Ministry’s ongoing engagement with FHTA was important to ensuring the industry’s needs and concerns were addressed.





International suppliers are part of the HOTEC 2026. Photo: Waisea Nasokia





He said HOTEC demonstrated the value of collaboration between Government and tourism operators, particularly as standards under the new Act were implemented.

“We will need to hear from the people who run tourism businesses every day,” he said.

He encouraged FHTA and its members to continue bringing their concerns and ideas directly to the Ministry.

Mr Gavoka also urged tourism operators to engage with exhibitors, compare products and explore solutions that could improve business efficiency and sustainability.

The exhibition features products and technologies for sustainable energy and water management.

“Compare them, and ask the vendors about cost, maintenance and payback,” Mr Gavoka said.

He thanked the FHTA board, chief executive officer and organising team, along with the event’s sponsors, for their support.

The Australian Trade and Investment Commission and Trade and Investment Queensland were platinum sponsors, while New Zealand Trade and Enterprise was the gold sponsor.

New Caledonia Trade and Invest and the Pacific Ocean Litter Project were among the silver sponsors, with Palmex International supporting the event as a bronze sponsor.

The two-day event ends tomorrow.