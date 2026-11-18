Muaniweni Public Cemetery in Naitasiri has been rebuilt following a fire during a funeral service in 2024, with support from the Government and private donors.

Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka officially commissioned the refurbished cemetery, which serves families in Muaniweni and surrounding communities.

Speaking at the commissioning on Tuesday, Mr Rabuka said the fire had turned what should have been a solemn occasion of remembrance and farewell into a distressing experience for the bereaved family and the wider community.

He said the incident highlighted the need to restore the cemetery so families could carry out final rites in a safe and dignified environment.

Minister for Multi-Ethnic Affairs, Culture, Heritage and Arts Charan Jeath Singh said the rebuilding was about more than restoring a physical facility. It represented the community’s determination to preserve a place of dignity, remembrance and respect.

Mr Singh said the project demonstrated social cohesion, with people from different backgrounds and faiths working together towards a common purpose.

He acknowledged the Muaniweni Public Cemetery Committee, the local community, donors and everyone who contributed to the rebuilding.

The restoration received support from the Government, charitable organisations, businesses and members of the public.

Mr Rabuka said the Office of the Prime Minister contributed $41,023.17, while the Ministry of Multi-Ethnic Affairs, Culture, Heritage and Arts provided $29,500.

Sankat Mochan Sansthaan in California contributed $11,780, ATH Vodafone provided $2,500, while members of the public and business houses contributed $61,693.55.

Mr Rabuka thanked the cemetery committee, donors, volunteers and community members for their efforts in coordinating the rebuilding.

He said the project demonstrated the importance of partnerships between the Government, private sector, community organisations and individuals.

He encouraged the community to work together to maintain and manage the cemetery for future generations.

Mr Rabuka said the facility represented resilience, unity, generosity and shared responsibility.