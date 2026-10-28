Tourism Fiji showcases destination at IMEX America

Tourism Fiji showcased the country’s tourism offerings to the North American market at IMEX America 2026 in Las Vegas, with 11 Fijian suppliers representing 21 resorts and tourism products.

Held from October 13 to 15, the global meetings industry event provided a platform for Fiji to promote its appeal as a destination for meetings, incentives, conferences and events (MICE).

Tourism Fiji and its industry partners highlighted the country’s range of accommodation, event venues, cultural experiences and adventure activities to international meeting planners, event organisers and industry professionals.

“As we approach the final months of the year, these initiatives demonstrate the continued work underway to strengthen Fiji’s global visibility, stimulate demand across key markets, diversify our visitor base and support the wider tourism industry,” said Tourism Fiji chief executive officer Paresh Pant.

“Vinaka to all our industry partners and stakeholders for their continued collaboration and contribution to Fiji tourism.”

The participation also provided opportunities to strengthen industry relationships, establish new connections and explore business opportunities in the North American market.

Fiji’s diverse tourism offerings were presented as an option for businesses and organisations seeking memorable experiences for meetings and incentive groups of varying sizes.

Participating operators included:

Fiji Airways

Rosie Fiji

Blue Lagoon Cruises

Cloud 9

DoubleTree Resort by Hilton Hotel Fiji – Sonaisali Island

Fiji Marriott Resort Momi Bay

Hilton Fiji Beach Resort & Spa

InterContinental Fiji Golf Resort & Spa

Malamala Beach Club

Radisson Blu Resort Fiji

SABRE by South Sea Sailing

Shangri-La Yanuca Island, Fiji

Sheraton Fiji Golf & Beach Resort

Sheraton Resort & Spa, Tokoriki Island, Fiji

Sigatoka River Safari

Sofitel Fiji Resort & Spa

Sofitel Fiji Vatu Talei Resort

South Sea Cruises

South Sea Island

The Westin Fiji Golf Resort & Spa

TRIBE Na Tomba

Their combined presence highlighted the breadth of Fiji’s tourism industry and its capacity to cater to international meetings and incentive travel groups.

The showcase formed part of efforts to strengthen Fiji’s visibility in the global business events market and build connections with potential partners in North America.