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Change of leadership boosts Nadi Football Association

Football stakeholders are being urged to unite behind efforts to restore the district's standing in Fiji football.

Friday 30 October 2026 | 09:00

Updated 30 October 2026 | 10:44 FJT

NCCI president Lawrence Kumar, Intermin NFA president Pravin Singh and team manager Pritesh Prasad.

From left: NCCI president Lawrence Kumar, Interim NFA President Pravin Singh and Team manager Pritesh Prasad.

Photo: Supplied

The Nadi Football Association is banking on a united effort to restore its lost pride, with vice-president Pravin Singh stepping in as interim president following a disappointing season.

Singh, a former Nadi player, takes over from Mohammed Mahin Rafiq, who stepped down from the role after the team's poor performance this season.

Calling for unity, Singh said rebuilding Nadi football would require a collective commitment from all stakeholders.

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"Let us come together, focus on the future and support our players," he said.

"Restoring Nadi football's glory will take a shared effort from all of us."

Nadi Chamber of Commerce and Industry (NCCI) president Lawrence Kumar welcomed Singh's appointment and the management changes, saying an inclusive approach would be key to rebuilding the district's football fortunes.

"Having called for changes to Nadi FA's management structure, I'm encouraged by Mr Singh's commitment to an inclusive approach that welcomes contributions from fans, former players and business houses," Kumar said.

He said NCCI members were looking forward to supporting the new management as it worked to rebuild the team and restore the pride generated by Nadi's past tournament victories.

Kumar also thanked Rafiq for his dedication and service to Nadi football over the years.

The Nadi FA's annual general meeting is scheduled for January 2027.

Another meeting is expected next Monday, when further strategic appointments are expected to be announced as the Nadi FA moves to strengthen its management structure.

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