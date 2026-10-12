Golf

Fiji Golf Open attracts 111 players

The annual tournament brought together golfers of different ages and experience levels at Fiji Golf Club.

Monday 12 October 2026 | 12:00

Nitulesh Mali (right) during the Vonu Fiji Golf Open tournament at the Fiji Golf course, Vatuwaqa, Suva on October 10, 2026.

Nitulesh Mali (right) during the Vonu Fiji Golf Open tournament at the Fiji Golf course, Vatuwaqa, Suva on October 10, 2026.

Photo: Sereana Salalo-Baleiwai

More than 100 golfers took to the Fiji Golf Club course over the past three days for the 2026 Vonu Fiji Golf Open, featuring a competitive field of professionals, amateurs and junior players.

The tournament attracted 15 juniors, 11 professionals and 85 amateurs, highlighting the strong participation across the different categories.

The three-day event concluded yesterday, after this edition went to press.

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Vonu Fiji Golf Open

From left: Zoheer Ahmad, Ryan Kumar, Taitusi Tuivuci and Nitulesh Mali during the Vonu Fiji Golf Open tournament at the Fiji Golf course, Vatuwaqa, Suva on October 10, 2026.

Photo: Sereana Salalo-Baleiwai

Among the major highlights was the return of last year’s defending champions, with Shakeel Pillay and Raina Kumar returning to defend their respective amateur titles, while experienced professional Vikrant Chandra was back to challenge for the professional crown.

Their participation added further interest to the tournament, with competitors’ eager to test themselves against the defending champions and claim the 2026 titles.

Vonu Fiji Golf Open tournament

Shakeel Pillay (left) and Abid Hussein during the Vonu Fiji Golf Open tournament at the Fiji Golf course, Vatuwaqa, Suva on October 10, 2026.

Photo: Sereana Salalo-Baleiwai

The annual event provided an important platform for golfers of different experience levels to compete, while showcasing the depth of golfing talent in Fiji.

Vonu was the major sponsor of the tournament, with BSP and Goodman Fielder as co-sponsors.

The contribution of the sponsors was vital in helping stage the tournament and provide competitors with a quality event over the three days.

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