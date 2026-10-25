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Rugby

Karatu backs Nadroga to deliver

Nadroga will be facing Nadi in the finals.

Monday 26 October 2026 | 11:00

Action between Suva and Nadroga at the Semifinals clash

Action between Suva and Nadroga at the Semifinals clash

Photo: Ioane Asioli

Nadroga will focus on improving its lineouts and scrums ahead of the Skipper Cup Under-20 final against Nadi on Saturday.

This was the message from team captain Emitai Karatu in an interview with SUNsports following Nadroga’s 48-31 semi-final win over Suva at the National Stadium in Suva on Saturday.

“It was a tough game, and we didn’t expect it to be a high-scoring match, but we thank God for the victory,” he said.

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Nadroga last won the Under-20 title in 2024, defeating Naitasiri 43-26 at Ratu Cakobau Park in Nausori.

“We will communicate more in the coming days so we can improve our performance,” Karatu said.

“I believe we can win the title again this year. Nothing is impossible, and we just need to be united in our approach.”

Karatu added that the backs and forwards would work on improving their connection and cohesion on the field.

“I want to thank our supporters for giving their time and money to support this team,” he said.

Meanwhile, winger Mesake Turuva played a key role in Nadroga’s semi-final victory, scoring two tries.

“I want to thank God for the strength and for helping me achieve my goals of playing for Nadroga and winning medals at the Fiji Secondary Schools Athletics Finals,” he said.

“We look forward to the final, and I thank my family for their support.”

Turuva won gold for Natabua High School in the senior boys’ 400 metres final at the Fiji Secondary Schools Athletics Finals earlier this year.


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