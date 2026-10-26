Police have interviewed all relevant individuals in the investigation into the alleged murder of Jone Vakarisi, who reportedly died after being taken into custody by military personnel in April this year.

The investigation is now nearing completion, with police preparing to forward the case file to the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions (ODPP).

Assistant Commissioner of Police Crime Loraini Seru said investigators were finalising their work before referring the matter to prosecutors.

“We are rounding up our investigation for the Vakarisi case and, of course, like any other alleged murder cases, the filing will be forwarded to the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions soon,” she said.

Commissioner of Police Rusiate Tudravu confirmed that investigators had interviewed all relevant individuals.

“But now we have interviewed all. I can confirm that through the briefing from our investigators,” he said.

Forensic evidence delays

Mr Tudravu said the investigation had taken time because of the evidence needed to support a murder charge.

He said police were now required to obtain more detailed forensic evidence before bringing cases before the courts.

“In yesteryears, once the doctor confirmed the cause of death, straight away we could charge them and take them to court. But now the court has demanded more regarding the evidence that needs to be introduced into the court of law,” he said.

Mr Tudravu said some forensic samples had to be sent to counterparts in New Zealand when the necessary analysis could not be completed locally.

“The court needs to have all this before we can charge somebody. And that is the shift that is going on now,” he said.

He acknowledged public concerns over the time taken to investigate the case but said some aspects of the process were beyond the control of local investigators.

Police were awaiting assistance from their counterparts on matters requiring external support.

Police confident of progress

Despite the delays, Mr Tudravu expressed confidence that investigators would bring those implicated in the case before the courts.

Mr Vakarisi was also alleged to have attempted to enter Queen Elizabeth Barracks illegally before his death.

Police have not announced charges in connection with his death.