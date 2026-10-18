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Rugby

Tinaviti targets second trophy for Naitasiri

He says Naitasiri must sharpen their phase play as they prepare for the Skipper Cup semi-finals.

Monday 19 October 2026 | 11:00

Updated 19 October 2026 | 15:23 FJT

Naitasiri men's team celebrating after their win against Malolo at the Skipper Cup quarterfinal at HFC Stadium , Suva on October 17, 2026.

Naitasiri men's team celebrating after their win against Malolo at the Skipper Cup quarterfinal at the National Stadium, Suva on October 17, 2026.

Photo: Ioane Asioli

The Naitasiri rugby team will need to sharpen their phase play as they prepare for this week’s Skipper Cup semi-finals.

This was the view of head coach Timoci Tinaviti in an interview with SUNsports after Naitasiri’s 15-11 win over Malolo at the National Stadium in Suva on Saturday.

“It’s a tough win, and it was a difficult game to play against a team like Malolo,” he said.

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“I salute my boys for working hard on every set-piece when we had possession.”

Tinaviti said the win had strengthened the team’s determination to add a second trophy to its cabinet.

“It’s a five-year plan, as we already have one trophy (the Farebrother Trophy) and are hoping to win the second one (the Skipper Cup) after 16 years,” he said.

“We have the depth in our squad, and I trust all the players in the team, even though some of them were away on national duties.”

Tinaviti said Etonia Rokotuisawa and Saula Qiolevu were unavailable for Naitasiri’s quarter-final because of their commitments to the Flying Fijians.

“We are happy that some of our players in the Sukuna camp joined us for the quarter-final,” he said.

He added that the team was awaiting medical clearance for captain Saula Qiolevu following an injury assessment by the Fiji Rugby Union.

“If he’s cleared, he (Qiolevu) will lead the boys in the semi-finals,” he said.

Tinaviti thanked the team’s supporters for their backing throughout the season and dedicated the quarter-final victory to them.

“I’m grateful to our supporters for their massive support throughout this season, and this quarter-final win is dedicated to you all.”

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