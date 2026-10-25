Derenalagi urges Nadi to go full 80 minutes

Playing for the full 80 minutes will be crucial for McDonald’s Nadi when they face Nadroga in next week’s Skipper Cup final, says vice-captain Meli Derenalagi.

Nadi secured its place in the final with a hard-fought 26-19 victory over Naitasiri at a packed King Charles Park in Nadi on Saturday.

Although the visitors were reduced to 14 men after their prop was shown a red card for dangerous play, Nadi pushed Naitasiri throughout the match but struggled in a few set-piece areas.

Derenalagi said the Jets would review their performance on Sunday and work on their weaknesses before facing Nadroga in what he expected to be another tough battle.

“For me, we don’t know what’s coming next week; we’ll just go out and celebrate the win today (Saturday),” he said.

“We will review on Sunday and work on our weaknesses and improve our strengths. Playing against Nadroga will be another tough battle.”

Nadi made a strong start, with tries from captain and lock Jolame Luvevou and halfback Anasa Raqili, while fullback Rafaele Tunidau added the conversions. Naitasiri’s only points in the opening half came from a penalty try.

Nadi led 12-7 at half-time.

The visitors fought back in the second half, with winger Emosi Daunivalu and Marika Natau crossing the try line to put pressure on the defending champions.

However, Nadi regrouped and responded with tries from first five-eighth Kitione Taliga and winger Mosese Raurau. Tunidau converted both tries to help the Jets seal the 26-19 win.

Derenalagi praised his teammates for their determination to fight until the final whistle.

“We salute the boys for fighting until the last whistle to win. It reflects the hard work of the players who support the team,” he said.

He said Nadi expected Naitasiri to come out firing, particularly as conditions changed during the match.

“We knew that Naitasiri would come up firing. We knew that in the second half it would get tougher,” he said.

“They put us under pressure defensively, came at us, and with a few good links, we managed to score two tries.”

Derenalagi also acknowledged the supporters who turned out in large numbers to back the Jets, saying their support had helped lift the team.

With the final against Nadroga looming, Nadi will focus on recovery, reviewing its performance and sharpening its preparations as it looks to win the Skipper Cup final.



