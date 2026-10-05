Rugby

Karatu sets sights on Under-20 final

"Our target is to reach the final, and our preparation has been going well so far," he said.

Tuesday 06 October 2026 | 10:00

Updated 06 October 2026 | 11:01 FJT

The Nadroga Under-20 side at Burebasaga District School grounds on October 3, 2026.

The Nadroga Under-20 side at Burebasaga District School grounds on October 3, 2026.

Photo: loane Asioli

The Nadroga Under-20 rugby team will prioritise their structure and flow of attack in their final match against Kada­vu this weekend.

This was the view of team captain Emitai Karatu in an interview with SUN sports after their Round 10 59-5 win over Rewa on Saturday.

"Our target is to reach the final, and our preparation has been going well so far," he said.

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"I'm proud of my teammates' ef­forts, communication and unity in our win against Rewa."

Kadavu lightly despite their domi­nant win over Rewa.

"We must step up our preparation and performance while polishing our weaknesses," Karatu said.

"We expect Kadavu to give us a strong challenge as the intensity will rise in the last match of the season before the quarterfinals."

"Our target is to reach the final, and our preparation has been going well so far.

Emitai Karatu

Karatu urged their fan base to con­tinue its support in Round 11 at La­waqa Park in Sigatoka.

Meanwhile, Rewa Under-20 cap­tain Emosi Terna said they will need to put in their best efforts against a tough Nadi team this weekend.

"We need to improve our commu­nication skills on the field," he said.

"Despite the loss to Nadroga, it doesn't dampen our spirits as we want to give our best in our last game of the season."

Terna added that their team faced a lot of challenges in their Skipper Cup campaign but remains ada­mant about getting a positive result against Nadi.

"We may not have received a lot of financial support, but we want to end on a high note," he said.

Terna acknowledged the massive support they have received from Rewa rugby fans throughout their campaign despite the difficult sea­son.

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