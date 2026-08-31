Rugby

Nadi wary of rising Navosa

With Nadi still unbeaten, Politini said maintaining discipline and consistency off the field would be just as important as performances on it.

Tuesday 01 September 2026 | 11:00

Nadi Skipper 2026

The McDonald’s Nadi team at Churchill Park, Lautoka following their 24-13 win over Taveuni on August 29, 2026

Photo: Mereleki Nai

McDonald’s Nadi has turned its attention to a rising Navosa side ahead of their Skipper Cup round six at King Charles Park in Nadi this weekend.

Head coach Cohen Politini said Nadi’s 24-13 win over Taveuni in last Saturday in Lautoka, had given the side confidence, particularly after producing a stronger second-half performance.

“Again, it’s a final every week. Navosa is a very good team and they’re climbing up, so we’re going to prepare extra well for them next,” Politini said.

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He said Nadi had expected a tough challenge from Taveuni, especially after the island side’s impressive win over Nadroga in the previous round.

“We knew that Taveuni had us after they won against Nadroga in their previous game, so we were preparing very well during the week.”

Politini was also pleased with the opportunity to blood seven new players in the match.

“We managed to bleed some new players every week and it was more relief right now that we put on a better second half than we’ve done in the past four games.

“It was good to have them in and give the other senior players a rest.”

Politini said the message at halftime was simple - stick to the systems.

“We always were a quick-firing team in the first half, and I was glad that we were down there to bring out the best in the boys in the second half, and they answered the call.”

With Nadi still unbeaten, Politini said maintaining discipline and consistency off the field would be just as important as performances on it.

“We haven’t lost any games so far. It’s all about keeping that culture, keeping everyone intact and grounded.

“A lot of what happens on the field is always affected by what happens off the field.

“So, we try to tighten up on that, especially the discipline of the boys and just having consistency in how we train.”


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