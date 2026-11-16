Ra turn focus to Skipper Cup

Ra rugby captain and flyhalf Rusiate Ramotiqa says the team has put its 20-28 loss to Nadroga in the Farebrother Trophy challenge behind them and is now focused on next year’s Skipper Cup competition.

“I’m thankful to God for a successful season this year, and we look forward to the Skipper Cup season.

“We are so thankful to our fans who have supported this team at the grounds and those watching us on TV.”

Ramotiqa said the team would begin preparations for the Skipper Cup shortly.

“It wasn’t an easy journey, with a lot of sacrifices. We didn’t have any sponsors, and most of the villagers fed and took care of us.

“These villagers used what they had to support us, and we had a part to play in thanking them through our performances.”

Ramotiqa said the team had six weeks to prepare before the Skipper Cup season began in February next year.

“Our target is to remain in the Skipper Cup competition next year,” he said.

“Our long-term plan is to try to qualify for the Skipper Cup quarterfinals and eventually challenge for the Skipper Cup trophy.”

Ramotiqa said the team had the capacity to become more consistent in its performances and establish itself as a prominent rugby union alongside its counterparts.



