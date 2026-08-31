Skipper Cup raises bar for local talent
Nute added that the newly promoted teams in the competition have contributed to the exposure of new local talent.
Tuesday 01 September 2026 | 11:00
Photo: FRU Media
Kadavu head coach Solomone Nute has seen significant growth in the level of competition in the Skipper Cup this season.
"With the teams coming in from the Vanua championships, every team fights tooth and nail," he said.
"We treat every game as a final."
Related stories
Nute added that the newly promoted teams in the competition have contributed to the exposure of new local talent.
"The growth is there, and we hope that we can stay consistent throughout this season," he said.
Nadi rugby vice president Jeff Tamata shared the same sentiments as Nute.
"The standard of the Skipper Cup this year has risen to another level," he said.
"Any team can win at any given time."
New Skipper Cup team Taveuni defeated 2024 Skipper Cup champions Nadroga last week, while Navosa beat defending champions Malolo 18-13 in Round Three.
Flying Fijian prop Inoke Ravuiwasa is part of the Taveuni squad, while his former Suva rugby teammates Terio Tamani and John Stewart guide the Kadavu rugby backline as the first-five and halfback pairing in their Skipper Cup campaign
Skipper and Marama Cup Round 5 results
Skipper Senior men’s
Malolo 25-22 Ba
Kadavu 13-12 Lautoka
Nadroga 71-12 Navosa
Suva 27-10 Rewa
Nadi 24-13 Taveuni
Tailevu 27-25 Naitasiri
Under-20
Malolo 11-23 Ba
Kadavu 10-20 Lautoka
Nadroga 70-10 Navosa
Suva 43-11 Rewa
Nadi 36-41 Taveuni
Tailevu 32-29 Naitasiri
Marama Cup
Namosi 51-34 Ba
Kadavu 41-15 Lautoka
Nadroga 33-24 Nasinu
Suva 47-5 Rewa
Nadi 22-22 Macuata
Tailevu 41-15 Naitasiri