Rugby

Skipper Cup raises bar for local talent

Nute added that the newly promoted teams in the competition have contributed to the exposure of new local talent.

Tuesday 01 September 2026 | 11:00

Suva rugby back Sevuloni Lutu (right) on attack against Malolo during Round 3 of the Skipper Cup clash at Yawini Park in Mana Island.

Photo: FRU Media

Kadavu head coach Solomone Nute has seen significant growth in the level of competition in the Skipper Cup this season.

"With the teams coming in from the Vanua championships, every team fights tooth and nail," he said.

"We treat every game as a final."

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Nute added that the newly promoted teams in the competition have contributed to the exposure of new local talent.

"The growth is there, and we hope that we can stay consistent throughout this season," he said.

Nadi rugby vice president Jeff Tamata shared the same sentiments as Nute.

"The standard of the Skipper Cup this year has risen to another level," he said.

"Any team can win at any given time."

New Skipper Cup team Taveuni defeated 2024 Skipper Cup champions Nadroga last week, while Navosa beat defending champions Malolo 18-13 in Round Three.

Flying Fijian prop Inoke Ravuiwasa is part of the Taveuni squad, while his former Suva rugby teammates Terio Tamani and John Stewart guide the Kadavu rugby backline as the first-five and halfback pairing in their Skipper Cup campaign

Skipper and Marama Cup Round 5 results

Skipper Senior men’s

Malolo 25-22 Ba

Kadavu 13-12 Lautoka

Nadroga 71-12 Navosa

Suva 27-10 Rewa

Nadi 24-13 Taveuni

Tailevu 27-25 Naitasiri


Under-20

Malolo 11-23 Ba

Kadavu 10-20 Lautoka

Nadroga 70-10 Navosa

Suva 43-11 Rewa

Nadi 36-41 Taveuni

Tailevu 32-29 Naitasiri


Marama Cup

Namosi 51-34 Ba

Kadavu 41-15 Lautoka

Nadroga 33-24 Nasinu

Suva 47-5 Rewa

Nadi 22-22 Macuata

Tailevu 41-15 Naitasiri


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