Suva Women still a work in progress despite win: Coach

MF Suva women's rugby team has set its sights on maintaining its position at the top of the Subrails Marama Championship points table after beating Namosi 36-24 at the Suva Grammar School grounds last Saturday.

Suva women's head coach Meli Tuifagalele told SUNsports that they were pleased to secure the win in a tough clash.

"The girls had to dig deep today for this game," he said.

"It was a top-of-the-table match against a very tough and talented Namosi outfit. But we are grateful that we came through."

He said the team had focused on improving its set-piece play and defence.

"We were going through our processes. Basically, our takeaway from last week was that we needed to put more effort into our set-piece and our defence. I'm grateful to the girls for adhering and coming here with the will to win."

Suva led 22-5 at halftime before Namosi fought back, but Tuifagalele said there were areas the team needed to improve.

"Still a work in progress for us. Our play depth, we still have a lot of work to do with it. But out on the field, the set-pieces are still a work in progress for us," he said.

"We're still training, we're still getting better. The girls and coaches are putting in the effort. I think the result is a minor reflection of what these girls can possibly do if we get better."

Tuifagalele said the win provided the team with added confidence heading towards the end of the competition.

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