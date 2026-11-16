We will give Suva a good run

The Nasinu women’s team will not take Suva lightly when they defend the Subrails Bosco Trophy on Saturday.

Nasinu are the new holders of the silverware after dethroning Namosi 44-36 at St Marcellin Primary School grounds in Suva last Saturday.

Head coach Tomasi Katonivualiku was proud of his side’s performance, despite receiving a last-minute call to challenge for the trophy.

“Last year we won the challenge against Suva and we lost it again. We’re happy that we are able to bring it back,” Katonivualiku said.

“We will go back to the drawing board and then we’ll work on our walk-ons.

“We know that Suva has been around there for a long time, but we are here to play rugby, and we know that we will give them a good run for their money,” he added.

The Marama Cup champions dominated the first half, taking a 27-12 lead into the break after scoring four tries.

“We were only told on Tuesday to challenge Namosi, so we only had one day to prepare,” Katonivualiku said.

“We came with a plan and I thank the girls for executing it.”

Katonivualiku said the team’s journey since 2023 had been challenging, progressing from the Ranadi competition to winning Fiji’s top women’s competition within three years.

Nasinu hooker Ema Gade was named Player of the Match.







