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Rugby

Fiji is the focus, says France winger

Guillard indicated that he is looking forward to playing against his club team-mate Jiuta Wainiqolo.

Friday 30 October 2026 | 07:30

Updated 30 October 2026 | 10:11 FJT

Flying Fijians

Flying Fijians squad during a training session in Lyon, France on October 27, 2026.

Photo: FRU Media

The France rugby team is focused on their Nations Championship Test opener against the Flying Fijians in Lyon, France, next Sunday morning (Fiji time).

Speaking to RugbyRama, France winger Mickael Guillard said they have not discussed anything about their clash against the world champions South Africa.

“We’re focused on Fiji,” he said.

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“Our first opponent is Fiji, and we need to put in a great performance against them first. We know their strengths: they’re instinctive players, very strong in open play and in the heat of the game.

“On a loose ball or a turnover, they have players behind them capable of making incredible plays, as we see every weekend in the Top 14. We’ll need to be very good in our defensive positioning: as soon as we lose possession, we’ll have to get back into position very quickly. And in the collisions, especially up front, they’re extremely physical players.”

Guillard indicated that he is looking forward to playing against his club team-mate Jiuta Wainiqolo.

“He’s (Wainiqolo) a phenomenon. There are very few players on earth capable of doing what he does and beyond being a truly great player, he’s a wonderful person.

“Being around him every day, I can say he brings so much joy; he’s always smiling. He’s a ray of sunshine to the club.”

He said despite their friendship, they (France) know that can’t give Wainiqolo too many balls or too much space.

“We know how to counter him but he remains an exceptional player, capable of incredible feats.”

Flying Fijians head coach Jake White is expected to name his squad today after assessing the Europe-based players.

The Bayonne rugby has confirmed the release of tighthead prop Luke Tagi in joining the Flying Fijians for the Nations Championship.


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