Naqali opens taxi base with 16 permits for local operators

Naqali Village in Naitasiri is set to benefit from improved transport services and new income-generating opportunities following the opening of a taxi base with 16 permits allocated to local operators.

The initiative, officially opened last Thursday by the Minister for Public Works, Meteorological Services and Transport, Ro Filipe Tuisawau, aims to improve access to public transport for Naqali and surrounding settlements while empowering villagers to establish sustainable businesses.

The new taxi base is part of the Government’s efforts to strengthen rural transport services and expand economic opportunities for landowning communities.

Speaking at the opening ceremony, Ro Filipe said the initiative was designed to help communities participate in income-generating activities, create employment and build businesses that could benefit future generations.

He encouraged the 16 permit holders and the village community to work together to ensure the taxi base operated successfully and remained financially sustainable.

Naqali Village Turaga ni Koro (headman), Kiniviliame Radaveta Koroi, welcomed the initiative, saying it would address the transport needs of the village and nearby settlements while creating opportunities for local taxi operators and their families.

He acknowledged the assistance of the Minister for Finance, Esrom Yosef Immanuel, in facilitating the village’s request and referring it to the ministry responsible for transport.

Ro Filipe also acknowledged the generosity of landowning communities in Naitasiri Province for welcoming families from other provinces seeking better opportunities and livelihoods.

He said the taxi base initiative reflected the Government’s commitment to supporting landowning communities in developing businesses that could strengthen village economies and provide long-term benefits.

The opening marks another step in efforts to improve rural transport access and support community-based economic development in Fiji.