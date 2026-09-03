Church targets $30,000 through festival stall

Christian Mission Fellowship (CMF) Labasa circuit members are working towards raising about $30,000 to fund a church wing extension and the construction of an office at their premises in Long Bay, Naiyaca.

Associate church pastor Lai Veikoso said the Vodafone Festival of the Friendly North was an ideal platform to raise funds for the projects.

The church has operated a food stall at the festival for the past six days and nights, with members hoping the final three days will bring them closer to their target.

Pst Veikoso said the festival had provided a reliable fundraising opportunity whenever the church had projects planned for the year.

He said members served authentic Fijian dishes and Western barbecue to festivalgoers.

“Hosting a food stall is a continuous from previous years because we know a lot of people attend this festival and this meant quality sales,” he said.

Pst Veikoso acknowledged the church members and youth team for using their school break to help raise funds for the church project.

“Our members have been working hard at our food stall and easing the workload with work divided among all, helping us prepare meals on time,” he said.

He said the projects were aimed at improving the welfare of members by providing a more comfortable space for church services.

Sharing Christian values

Pst Veikoso said the festival also provided an opportunity for members to share Christian love, warmth and kindness with customers.

“Through our kinds words, we appreciate their effort to buy our meals and spread unity in diversity as key components for a peaceful Fiji,” he said.

He said unity among all races was important and criminal activities should not cause divisions among people in Fiji.

“We hope and pray for a crime-free festival and one which is safe for all festival goers,” he added.

