People's Alliance denies courting Gavoka for next election

Deputy Prime Minister Viliame Gavoka has brushed aside claims linking him to a possible People’s Alliance Party (PAP) ticket for the next General Election.

Mr Gavoka said the focus should remain on individual political parties.

Responding to claims that he could contest the election under the People’s Alliance banner, Mr Gavoka said: “Let’s just focus on our own political party.”

His brief response followed a Facebook post by Liberation of Fiji Party vice-president Veronica Malani, who claimed the PAP and its general secretary, Sila Balawa, were welcoming Mr Gavoka to contest under its ticket.

Ms Malani also linked the alleged invitation to Mr Gavoka’s expected support for the Constitution Amendment Bill. Mr Gavoka did not elaborate on the claim.

PAP general secretary Sila Balawa challenged Ms Malani to provide evidence of any invitation or party decision endorsing Mr Gavoka to contest under its banner.

Mr Balawa questioned where the party had made such an announcement and called for an official statement, endorsement or decision by the PAP executive to substantiate the claim.

He accused Ms Malani of presenting speculation as fact and using it to accuse the party of hypocrisy.

Mr Balawa said political debate should be based on facts, adding that Fijians deserved honesty, integrity and responsible leadership.