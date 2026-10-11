Fiji Day inspires act of kindness at Lautoka home

Thirty-seven volunteers marked Fiji Day by spending time with elderly residents at Golden Age Home in Lautoka, highlighting the importance of companionship and community care for senior citizens.

The Shincheonji Volunteer Group’s visit last Saturday combined entertainment, personal care and cleaning activities, with volunteers encouraging more people, particularly young people, to take part in community service.

The volunteers entertained residents with music and action songs, while Fengyi, a volunteer who travelled from Australia, demonstrated simple massage techniques for the neck, shoulders and body to help residents relax.

The group also cleaned the home’s compound, collecting rubbish and tidying the surroundings.

Volunteer Melamy, who is from Australia, said the visit reflected lessons she had learned from caring for her parents, who are nearly 90 years old.

“Through caring for my parents, I have learned that elderly people need more than help with their daily needs. They also need patience, companionship and love. Sometimes, simply sitting with them, listening to their stories or sharing a kind word can mean so much,” she said.

Ms Melamy said small acts of kindness could make a difference and encouraged more young people and community members to volunteer.

“Even a little time and kindness can help someone feel loved and remembered. I encourage more young people and community members to take part in volunteer work. No matter where we come from, we can all care for one another through our actions,” she said.

Volunteer representative Rita Sirmon, from Matawalu Village, said caring for the elderly was an opportunity to promote unity across racial and cultural backgrounds.

“Regardless of our race or where we come from, we are all one. We should love one another because love is what matters most. I hope more people will join us in bringing kindness and happiness to our seniors,” Ms Sirmon said.

Golden Age Home staff thanked the volunteers for bringing joy and companionship to residents.

The group said it would continue its elderly-care activities and encourage wider community participation.