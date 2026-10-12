Community

Tubou women commit pledge for women’s house

The women are also establishing a cooperative business that will operate as a bed-and-breakfast, expected to open in mid-November.

Monday 12 October 2026 | 16:00

Soqosoqo Vakamarama Tubou-i-wai members during the fundrising in Nabua, Suva on October 12, 2026.

Soqosoqo Vakamarama Tubou-i-Wai members during a fundraising event in Nabua, Suva, on October 12, 2026.

Photo: Ronald Kumar

Women from Tubou Village in Lakeba, Lau, have renewed their commitment to raise funds for a women’s house, bringing their community together to fulfil pledges made in 2023.

Soqosoqo Vakamarama Tubou-i-Wai assistant secretary Taina Gucake said the annual solesolevaki, held at the women’s hall in Nabua today, was about more than fundraising.

Ms Gucake said the group, established in 2020, was working to complete its second development project.

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“We have come together again here this year in 2026 once again to raise the remaining balance and fulfil the commitment we started,” she said.

In 2023, each tokatoka and mataqali pledged $5,000 towards the project. Although some groups were unable to fulfil their contributions at the time, the women gathered again this year to raise the outstanding balance.

The planned women’s house will provide a dedicated venue for meetings and community activities. It will also be available for hire for functions and other events, creating a potential source of sustainable income for the group.

“In the long term, this will also help us create a sustainable source of income to support the work of our women’s group,” Ms Gucake said.

The women are also establishing a cooperative business that will operate as a bed-and-breakfast, which is expected to open in mid-November.

The annual gathering included a mumu competition for women aged 55 and above, as well as a jaba competition for women aged 50 to 54, celebrating the community’s culture, traditions and values.

Ms Gucake said the initiatives were intended to strengthen unity among women, preserve cultural traditions and build a stronger future for the community.

The women also attended a health awareness session on diabetes prevention and control.

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