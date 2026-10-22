Panapasa to learn fate on Nov 16

Former acting Fiji Corrections Service (FCS) Commissioner Salote Panapasa will learn her fate on November 16 after both parties made their closing submissions today.

Panapasa, who faces two counts of abuse of office and an alternative count of general dishonesty causing a loss, appeared before Resident Magistrate Charles Ratakele for the submissions.

It is alleged that between August 1, 2023, and September 30, 2023, Panapasa instructed FCS officers to facilitate the use of building materials purchased for the service at her private residence.

It is also alleged that between August 1 and October 31, 2023, she instructed corrections officers to alter the weekly report for August 2023 by adding paragraphs justifying the use of FCS building materials at her residence.

During closing submissions, Fiji Independent Commission Against Corruption lawyer Setariki Bulu argued that although surplus materials purchased through a staff welfare project could be used for welfare purposes, there had been no approval for their use at Panapasa’s home.

Bulu said Panapasa, as a senior public officer, should have known the procedures governing the use and disposal of the materials. He argued that even if she was unaware of the rules, she had a duty to make inquiries before authorising their use.

He also said Panapasa later directed officers to add information to official weekly reports to justify the use of the materials, arguing that this supported the abuse of office charge.

However, the defence maintained that the prosecution had failed to prove the essential elements of the offences.

Defence lawyer Kevin Skiba told the court that Panapasa had requested a temporary security fence at her residence because of security concerns and had instructed that old or second-hand materials be used. The fence was intended as a temporary measure until official accommodation became available.

Skiba argued that the materials came from the Staff Welfare and Sports Fund, which was financed through voluntary contributions from corrections officers rather than public funds.

On the allegations concerning official reports, Skiba said Panapasa had asked officers to attach written records of verbal intelligence briefings in line with recommendations from previous audits.

He further argued that an internal audit had not been completed because investigators could not distinguish between old, used and new materials stored together.

The prosecution maintained that Panapasa knowingly authorised the use of materials intended for Corrections projects at her private residence and later sought to justify their use through changes to official reports.

Panapasa remains on bail.