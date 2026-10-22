Three officers acquitted, fourth to answer assault charge

Three police officers have been acquitted of a charge of acts intended to cause grievous harm, while a fourth has been ruled to have a case to answer over an alleged assault that left a man with two jaw fractures.

Ratu Rasili Raseresere, Daniel Bal, Savenaca Tora and Isikeli Votonisiga were charged over the alleged unlawful wounding of a man on February 2, 2025.

The prosecution alleged the offence was committed individually or through joint enterprise, aiding or abetting. All four pleaded not guilty, and the State called 11 witnesses during the trial.

The victim told the court that shortly after midnight, he saw a mobile police unit arrive near a supermarket, where officers were searching a group of youths.

He said he approached the officers and that Raseresere punched him several times in the head and ribs.

The victim said Tora later escorted him to the police vehicle and took him to Navua Police Station.

He alleged Raseresere punched him in the ribs during the journey while another officer held his shirt. At the police station, Raseresere and Bal escorted the victim inside.

The victim alleged Raseresere punched him again while he was in a cell. Witnesses also testified that Raseresere punched the victim several times in the head in the charge room.

The victim was later admitted to hospital, where he was found to have two fractures to his jaw.

At the close of the prosecution case, the State conceded there was no evidence against Bal, Tora and Votonisiga.

Justice Dane Tuiqereqere found there was no evidence that the three officers punched the victim, encouraged Raseresere or aided and abetted the alleged offence.

The judge said the evidence showed Bal and Tora had escorted the victim to the police vehicle and station as part of their police duties.

Their presence during the alleged assault was not, in itself, evidence that they had assisted in the offence.

Bal, Tora and Votonisiga were acquitted. However, the judge found there was evidence that Raseresere was the principal offender and that he may have intended to cause grievous harm.

Raseresere was therefore ruled to have a case to answer.