Farmers could earn more from their produce if the Government succeeds in reducing the gap between the prices they receive and what their crops are sold for in the market.

Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Industries, Commerce and Business Development Manoa Kamikamica says the Government wants to strengthen cooperatives and explore ways to address the role of middlemen in Fiji’s agricultural sector.

Speaking during the handover of an excavator to Mataqali Waimaro Navoka Cooperative Limited in Naitasiri yesterday, Mr Kamikamica highlighted the need to unlock the potential of land and resources while creating more income-generating opportunities for rural communities.

The push to strengthen cooperatives could also provide farmers with better opportunities to organise themselves, reach buyers and improve their position in the market.

For Naitasiri farmer Vilive Seukula, 69, getting a fair price for produce is important because farming involves hard work and costs that can eat into the money farmers earn.

“Sometimes, farmers work hard to plant, look after our crops and harvest our produce, but the money we receive does not match the effort we put in," Mr Seukula said.

He said that the middlemen buy from a lower price and sell at a much higher price, while there are left with very little profit after paying for transport and other expenses.

“We are not saying middlemen should not earn money, but farmers also deserve a fair price for the food we grow. If the Government can help us sell directly to buyers and get better prices, it would make a big difference to our families and encourage more people to continue farming,” he said.

However, Mr Kamikamica said Fiji’s cooperative movement had an important role to play in expanding economic activity, particularly in rural communities where land and natural resources could support farming and other businesses.

The Government wants the cooperative movement to expand and become a substantial player in the national economy.

However, any move to reduce the role of middlemen will require further clarification on how the proposed changes would work, which businesses would be affected and how farmers would be connected directly with buyers.

“Processes still needed to be followed before any proposed changes could become law,” Mr Kamikamica said.

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