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Crime

Woman's body found at Thurston Gardens, police appeal for help

Police say the woman, believed to be aged between 30 and 40, has a “Kadavu” tattoo and a leaf tattoo on her right shoulder.

Monday 19 October 2026 | 14:00

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Police are seeking public assistance to identify a woman whose body was found at Thurston Gardens in Suva on Friday night.

It is the third body discovered across the country in the past four days.

According to the Fiji Police Force, the woman is believed to be an iTaukei aged between 30 and 40. She is approximately 160 centimetres tall, has a brown complexion and black hair with a burgundy-dyed top.

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Police said the woman has the word “Kadavu” tattooed on her right shoulder, with a leaf tattoo beneath it.

The discovery follows two other recent cases: a woman whose body was found in Nadi and a man whose body was discovered in Labasa.

Investigators are appealing to anyone who may recognise the woman or have information that could help identify her to come forward.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 919 or the Fiji Police Call Centre on 1681.

Police investigations into the circumstances surrounding her death are continuing.

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