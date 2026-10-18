Rasiga’s death awaits post-mortem findings
Police say they are continuing investigations into the death of former Labasa football player.
Monday 19 October 2026 | 07:30
Updated 19 October 2026 | 12:53 FJT
Police officers at the site where the body was found along the Labasa Riverbank on October 16, 2026. Inset: The late Nemani Rasiga.
Police are yet to classify the case involving the death of former Labasa football player Nemani Rasiga, whose body was found floating in the Labasa River last Friday.
Police spokesperson Ana Naisoro said a post-mortem examination was yet to be conducted to determine the cause of death.
Investigations continue, and anyone with information that could assist Police is urged to call 1681.
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