Education

FNU clarifies weekend, public holiday campus access

Prior approval allows security teams to account for staff on campus after hours

Monday 07 September 2026 | 13:00

FNU

Fiji National University (FNU) staff must obtain prior approval before accessing university campuses for work during weekends and public holidays.

Fiji National University (FNU) staff must obtain prior approval before accessing university campuses for work during weekends and public holidays.

The requirement applies to staff using teaching, training or other university facilities outside normal operating hours.

FNU Director Estates and Facilities Apisai Tuiloma said the requirement was not new but was already provided for under the University’s Council-approved Security Policy.

Related stories

“The university’s Security Policy provides that teaching and training buildings are generally closed after hours on weekends and public holidays. Where there is a legitimate requirement to use these facilities outside normal operating hours, prior approval is required,” Mr Tuiloma said.

He said approved after-hours activities must also be communicated to the Estates and Facilities Division and Security so appropriate arrangements could be made.

“The recent Staff Advisory does not prohibit staff from accessing FNU campuses on weekends or public holidays. Staff with legitimate FNU business can continue to access our facilities. The requirement is simply that the necessary approval is obtained beforehand and communicated, so that appropriate security arrangements can be made.”

He said controlled after-hours access ensured activities could continue while access remained authorised and security support was available.

Mr Tuiloma said the approval process also supported FNU’s risk management and occupational health and safety responsibilities.

“Advance approval ensures that the university and security are aware of who is authorised to be on campus outside normal operating hours. This is important in the event of an emergency or other unforeseen situation, as it enables security and the university to respond appropriately and account for those who may be on campus.”

He said the advisory was not prompted by a specific security incident, safety concern or facility misuse, adding that utility costs and facility maintenance were not the primary reasons for the requirement.

News you can trust:

This story was verified by multiple sources
This story was fact-checked

Explore more on these topics

Fiji

Most popular

teachers
Education

Teachers deserve better over salary issue: Chand

Mr Vereivalu said inadequate drainage and development that did not sufficiently account for flood modelling could worsen flooding.
Weather

Warnings alone cannot reduce Nadi flood impact

At 64, father of six Milio Waqa still works alongside his youngest son, determined to teach him that hard work, responsibility and a father’s guidance are stronger influences than drugs, peer pressure and the distractions facing young people today.
Nation

Father urges parents: ‘Be present, be involved and be a friend’

Former Papua New Guinea (PNG) Kumuls winger Jimmy Ngutlik
Rugby League

Ngutlik adds intrigue to Bati squad

FIJI BATI
Rugby League

$15,000 bond hurdle for Vegas 9s

The Bula Events Group has secured a new partnership with Design & Creative Building Solutions and Scaffolding, which will provide cash and in-kind support for the Bula Business House Futsal competition.
Football

More support for Bula Futsal

 Ledua Kolinisau (graduate) with her children From L-Elijah Lesubulamai, Kelepi Lesubulamai , Taniela Lesubulamai and Hadassah Lesubulamai after her passout parade at RAF Halton in Buckinghamshire, England on September 2, 2026.
Lifestyle

Fijian mother conquers Royal Air Force training for her children

Avantika Lata at Crowne Plaza Nadi during the CIDESCO Congress 2026 on Monday 31 August.
Lifestyle

From school-holiday job to nail champion

Digicel Fiji has signed a Universal Service Obligation contract with the Telecommunications Authority of Fiji to expand mobile and digital connectivity in remote maritime areas.
Technology

Digicel to connect underserved Lau communities under new USO deal