FNU clarifies weekend, public holiday campus access

Fiji National University (FNU) staff must obtain prior approval before accessing university campuses for work during weekends and public holidays.

The requirement applies to staff using teaching, training or other university facilities outside normal operating hours.

FNU Director Estates and Facilities Apisai Tuiloma said the requirement was not new but was already provided for under the University’s Council-approved Security Policy.

“The university’s Security Policy provides that teaching and training buildings are generally closed after hours on weekends and public holidays. Where there is a legitimate requirement to use these facilities outside normal operating hours, prior approval is required,” Mr Tuiloma said.

He said approved after-hours activities must also be communicated to the Estates and Facilities Division and Security so appropriate arrangements could be made.

“The recent Staff Advisory does not prohibit staff from accessing FNU campuses on weekends or public holidays. Staff with legitimate FNU business can continue to access our facilities. The requirement is simply that the necessary approval is obtained beforehand and communicated, so that appropriate security arrangements can be made.”

He said controlled after-hours access ensured activities could continue while access remained authorised and security support was available.

Mr Tuiloma said the approval process also supported FNU’s risk management and occupational health and safety responsibilities.

“Advance approval ensures that the university and security are aware of who is authorised to be on campus outside normal operating hours. This is important in the event of an emergency or other unforeseen situation, as it enables security and the university to respond appropriately and account for those who may be on campus.”

He said the advisory was not prompted by a specific security incident, safety concern or facility misuse, adding that utility costs and facility maintenance were not the primary reasons for the requirement.