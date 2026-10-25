8,562 students begin Year 13 exams tomorrow

A total of 8,562 Year 13 students will begin their Fiji Year 13 Certificate Examination (FY13CE) tomorrow, October 27, across 174 examination centres nationwide.

The examinations will begin with the English paper and continue until November 6, 2026.

Minister for Education Aseri Radrodro has encouraged students to remain confident and focused as they prepare for the examinations.

“I wish each of you the very best as you prepare for the Fiji Year 13 Certificate Examination 2026. You have worked hard throughout the year, and this is your opportunity to show what you have learned. Believe in yourself, stay focused and give your very best,” said Mr Radrodro.

Mr Radrodro reminded students that while examinations were an important part of their education, their results did not define who they were or determine their entire future.

He encouraged students to manage their time effectively and persevere when faced with difficult examination questions.

The Minister also highlighted the different pathways available after Year 13, including university, technical and vocational education, employment and entrepreneurship.

“I encourage our students to have faith, trust in the work they have done and approach each examination with confidence. Remember, your future holds many opportunities. Continue to work hard, believe in yourself and make the most of every opportunity that comes your way,” the Minister added.

Mr Radrodro also acknowledged the efforts of teachers, school leaders, parents and guardians who had supported students throughout the academic year.

He urged students to trust their preparation and approach each examination with determination.

“Believe in yourself, trust in your preparation and never give up. Your future is full of possibilities. Go into every examination with confidence, give your best and make yourself, your families and your schools proud. I wish you all the very best. May God guide and bless each one of you,” said Mr Radrodro.