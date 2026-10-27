Short rest time, Fiji Bati works on recovery

Getting the players in the right condition is what the Fiji Bati players need before their Rugby League World Cup (RLWC) pool decider against New Zealand on Saturday.

This was the gist of Bati playmaker Kurt Donoghoe’s interview after their controversial 22-36 loss to Australia in Brisbane, last Sunday.

“We need to recover,” he said.

Now with the focus on New Zealand, the Bati head coach Mick Potter said they are one step away from the semi-final.

“It’s tough but it was meant not to be easy. Unfortunately, we had to be in that pool,” Potter said when asked on what it was like to be in the same pool with Australia and New Zealand.

The Bati has already played at 2008, 2013 and 2017 RLWC semi-finals. They reached the quarterfinal of the 2022 RLWC.

The wily coach reiterated that it’s going to be a massive challenge against New Zealand taking it into account that it’s a short turnaround.

“We are still on it and should be ready for it,” Potter added.

He indicated that the Bati players have showed character in their World Cup matches with veterans like Koroisau and Daniel Saifiti being the backbone.

“There was no expectation on the new boys but they played their hearts out by giving their best.”

Bati captain Koroisau said the challenge for the players is what they are willing to give for the jersey.

“It is with that believe, we can do the job,” he said.

Just a glance

The Fiji Bulikula takes on France in their final women’s pool match at 2.35pm followed by the Bati and New Zealand men’s showdown at 4.30pm. Both games are played at the Cbus Super Stadium in Gold Coast, Queensland.







