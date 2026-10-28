15-year-old launches youth environmental initiative

A 15-year-old Marist Brothers High School student is encouraging young people to take action against pollution and contribute to a better society through a youth initiative he recently established.

Pio Poate Camaitoga, founder of VAKA Youth Initiative, has launched its first project, Protecting Mother Nature From Pollution, bringing together five young people to raise awareness about pollution and encourage communities to take responsibility for protecting the environment.

The project aims to promote cleaner surroundings, reduce waste, protect the land and preserve Fiji’s oceans for future generations.

Mr Camaitoga, a Year 9 student, was raised in Navutulevu Village, Serua. He is originally from Komave, Nadroga, and has maternal links to Namuamua, Namosi.

He said he started the initiative because he believed young people should not have to wait until adulthood to make a difference.

“I believe that young people are both the future and the present. By taking action now, even at a young age, we can make a significant difference,” he said.

Mr Camaitoga said he was inspired by individuals with a vision for a better society. He believed that when people understood what they wanted to achieve, they became more determined to protect their future rather than allow it to slip away.

His aim was to bring together young people with dreams and a shared commitment to improving society.

The initiative was established recently, with its first project published only a few days ago. Although it is still in its early stages, Mr Camaitoga said its commitment to raising awareness, empowering young people and improving society remained strong.

He hopes to reach more young people, encourage them to envision a better future and motivate them to contribute positively to their communities. However, establishing an organisation at the age of 15 has come with challenges.

Some people mocked him and claimed the initiative would never succeed, while others doubted his abilities and believed he should wait until he was older.

He said he overcame the criticism by concentrating on his initiative rather than other people’s opinions. Support from his parents and a few classmates also helped him persevere and carry out his first project.

Mr Camaitoga wants to change young people’s mindsets by demonstrating that pursuing their dreams does not have to wait until they turn 18 or 20. Instead, he believes it begins with the decisions they make and the actions they take each day.

As a young person himself, he said he understood the interests and concerns of his peers and hoped to use that understanding to develop projects that would change how they viewed and engaged with the environment.

Through the first project, he wants people, particularly young people, to develop a meaningful connection with their surroundings and take an active role in protecting the environment.

He said young people across the Pacific had a responsibility to care for the environment that sustained their communities.

“Change does not always begin with something big. Sometimes, it begins with one decision, one action, and one voice willing to speak up,” he said.

Beyond pollution awareness, Mr Camaitoga plans to organise environmental awareness programmes and clean-up projects.

He also hopes to address major issues affecting Fiji, particularly HIV and climate change.

His long-term vision is to expand VAKA Youth Initiative throughout Fiji and eventually across the wider Pacific, allowing more young people to participate in activities that improve society.

Mr Camaitoga encouraged young people who wanted to make a difference to take the initiative and pursue their dreams without waiting for someone else’s approval.

He urged them not to allow discouragement or criticism to undermine their ambitions, but to remain passionate, kind and persistent while overcoming challenges.

Through VAKA Youth Initiative, Mr Camaitoga hopes to demonstrate that young people can begin creating meaningful change today, starting with small actions that can inspire a better future for their communities and the environment.