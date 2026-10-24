159 litter fines issued under new $200 penalty

A total of 159 litter fines have been issued by six municipal councils across Fiji since the increased $200 fixed penalty came into effect under the Litter (Amendment) Act 2026.

Nasinu Town Council recorded the highest number of fines, issuing 45, followed by Sigatoka Town Council and Lautoka City Council with 39 each.

Suva City Council issued 21 fines, Nausori Town Council nine and Nadi Town Council six.

Minister for Environment and Climate Change Lynda Tabuya commended municipal councils for enforcing the legislation and warned that littering would come at a cost.

“Our laws are not decorations. Litter and pay. If you throw rubbish into our streets, drains, rivers or public spaces, expect a $200 fine.”

Ms Tabuya urged all municipal councils to maintain enforcement efforts while strengthening public awareness about responsible waste disposal.

She also called on members of the public to respect council workers responsible for keeping towns and cities clean.

“Council workers deserve respect. Your rubbish is your responsibility.”

Ms Tabuya said keeping Fiji clean required everyone to take responsibility for their rubbish.

“Keeping Fiji clean starts with each of us. Respect our communities. Protect our vanua. Put rubbish where it belongs.”