No decision on Sigatoka iron sands project: PS

The Ministry of Environment and Climate Change has assured landowners and concerned communities that no decision has been made on the proposed Kulukulu Sands iron sands project in Sigatoka.

Permanent Secretary for Environment and Climate Change Dr Sivendra Michael gave the assurance following concerns raised over the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) review process for the project proposed by Magma Mines Pte Ltd.

The concerns have come from the vanua and landowners of Tikina Nasigatoka, the Fiji Museum, civil society organisations, surfing and fishing communities, and members of the public.

Dr Michael said the ministry welcomed the level of public interest and stressed that the assessment process remained open.

“No decision has been made, and no outcome is predetermined.”

The assurance comes as the October 30 deadline approaches for written public submissions on the proposed project, identified as SPL 1495.

Dr Michael said the EIA report was prepared by a registered consultant commissioned by the project proponent.

However, he clarified that the ministry's role was to assess the report, which did not automatically mean approval or rejection of the proposal.

He said written submissions from the public would carry weight in the final determination.

Public concerns

The proposed project is currently undergoing the Department of Environment's statutory review process under the Environment Management Act and EIA Regulations.

The EIA report was made available for public inspection on October 2, marking the beginning of the legislated 21-working-day review period.

During this period, government agencies, affected stakeholders and members of the public can examine the report and submit comments for consideration.

Dr Michael confirmed that all written submissions must be received by October 30.

He said submissions received by the deadline would form part of the assessment process.

The EIA report is available for public inspection at five locations: the Ministry of Environment and Climate Change headquarters at Bali Tower in Suva, the Department of Environment's Western Division office in Lautoka, Kulukulu Police Post, Sigatoka Town Council and the Nadroga/Navosa Provincial Office in Sigatoka.

Community consultations

Dr Michael said the department was also finalising arrangements for public consultations, which would take place after the report's viewing period closes.

He said more than a week's notice would be provided before the consultations, including the dates and venues.

The department is considering accessibility, timing and community participation to ensure affected communities and interested members of the public have an opportunity to attend.

The consultations will provide another opportunity for stakeholders to raise concerns about the project's potential environmental, social, cultural and economic impacts.

Independent technical assessment

Following the public consultations, the Department of Environment will convene a Technical Review Committee to examine the EIA report and public feedback.

Under the EIA process, the Director of Environment may appoint up to 10 experts to the committee.

These experts may come from government agencies, academic institutions, technical organisations and other sectors with specialised knowledge relevant to the proposal.

An independent consultant may also be appointed if additional specialist expertise is required.

The committee will consider the EIA report, written submissions received during the review period, outcomes of public consultations and other relevant technical information.

Its findings and recommendations will then be submitted to the Director of Environment to inform the department's final assessment and determination.

Dr Michael said the department remained committed to a transparent and participatory assessment process that allowed all interested stakeholders to contribute before any decision was made.

The proposed Kulukulu Sands project remains under environmental review, with its outcome yet to be determined.