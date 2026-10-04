Villagers take climate realities to Pre-COP31

Fijians living with the direct impacts of climate change will take their experiences to Pre-COP31 in Nadi this week as the Fiji Council of Social Services (FCOSS) pushes to ensure community voices are heard in regional and international climate discussions.

FCOSS executive director Vani Catanasiga said the organisation’s delegation was ready to use the meeting to highlight climate-related concerns affecting ordinary Fijians.

For some members of FCOSS’ community-based District Councils of Social Services (DCOSS), it will be their first opportunity to participate in a Pre-COP event.

"Our whole team and community-based district council of social services (DCOSS) who are registered will attend their first-ever pre-COP event," she said.

Ms Catanasiga will be part of a side event, ‘Never Before Heard Voices’, which will focus on elevating community voices.

Participants from Waikalou Village in Naitasiri, who have worked on the Vakabula Vanua project, will be among those attending. The project was initiated by the German Government alongside the Bread for the World project.

"We also have people from Cogea village in Bua who are coming to pre-COP31 as well to speak at that panel discussion".

These are villagers facing the direct impacts of climate change, with relocation at the heart of their concerns.

Ms Catanasiga said she was also looking forward to networking and hearing about the challenges and successes of the Vanuatu Association of Non-Government Organisations (NGOs).

"Its head representative is speaking at that panel to give it a regional perspective," she mentioned.

Ms Catanasiga said the panel discussion and Pre-COP31 would focus on effective leadership to ensure climate action could be strengthened.

It will also be her first participation in a COP event.

"I have never been to a COP, so it will be my first time to attend that".

She acknowledged the Ministry of Environment and Climate Change team for facilitating the high-profile climate event.





Visit our booth

FCOSS will have an information booth during Pre-COP31 and has invited regional and local participants to visit and interact with its representatives.

"Please feel free to check out our booth," she encouraged.

Ms Catanasiga said there were also lessons Fiji could learn from the experiences of other Pacific Island countries.

"We know that there are lessons to be learned from Vanuatu, Solomon Islands and Tonga," she added.